Online sale now irreversable for Hanoi’s craft villages: Insiders
Bat Trang commune is now home to 195 businesses and 960 production households in pottery, and 750 households offering tourism services, many of whom have popularised their products and services on social networks, e-commerce platforms, according to Dang Dinh Tuc, head of the representative board of Giang Cao pottery village.
He said e-commerce is accounting for some 26% of the village’s total sales.
Local per capita income reaches 86.54 million VND (nearly 3,600 USD), he said, adding the village is looking to provide its OCOP products and tourism services via QR codes.
Meanwhile, Pham Khac Ha, President of Van Phuc silk weaving association in Ha Dong district, said besides maintaining their brick-to-mortar stores, the village has put up their silk products for sale on social networks and e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.
Several production establishments such as Lan Son, Phuong Silk, Phuc Hung, and Phong Thu Silk create their own social networking community to seek materials and promote trade. Besides, they have capitalised on online platforms to sell their products which are all marked with “Van Phuc Silk” brand.
Ton Gia Hoa, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Craft Villages Association, said the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more shoppers online and fuel development of online sales, helping customers get access to a wide range of products much easier than the traditional channel, and producers expand market and increase values for the goods.
However, local artisans also run into difficulties when selling their products online.
According to insiders, moving to e-commerce requires artisans to have better business strategies and management skills, and improve skills for workers, among others.
Nguyen Nhu Chinh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Craft Villages Association, said competent authorities should work to raise public awareness of e-commerce services, and give more support to craft villages in improving online sales and marketing skills.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Tong, director of the institute for research and application of fine arts in craft products, said craft villages should understand the regulations on online business, including e-commerce registration, tax obligation, and restricted items./.