OCOP standards seen as key to raising quality of Vietnam’s community tourism

An artistic display made from lychees, alongside various OCOP products, serves as a highlight to promote the image of Bac Ninh’s agricultural produce. Photo: Dong Thuy/VNA

A new set of criteria for evaluating and rating products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) program has been issued with community-based tourism, ecotourism services and tourist attractions remaining among the six product categories eligible for certification.

The new regulations, issued under Decision No. 26/2026/QD-TTg by the Prime Minister, are expected to help standardise service quality and encourage community tourism destinations to develop in a more professional, sustainable and culturally distinctive way.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam currently has more than 600 agricultural and rural tourism models. However, only just over 200 community tourism services and tourist destinations have been recognised as three-star OCOP products or higher.

The figures suggest there remains considerable room to improve tourism products and expand the network of certified destinations. They also highlight a common challenge. Many community tourism models have developed spontaneously, without branding or consistent service standards, making it difficult to attract visitors despite their rich natural and cultural resources.

The new OCOP framework is therefore expected to help local authorities review and improve the entire tourism value chain.

Under the decision, OCOP products must be unique local specialties that reflect the identity of their communities. They must meet production standards linked to traditional cultural values while ensuring food safety, environmental protection, social responsibility and sustainable development.

Tourism products will be assessed under three groups of criteria worth a maximum of 100 points. Product quality and community strength account for 40 points, marketing capability 25 points, and product quality standards 35 points.

Products scoring 90-100 points will receive a five-star OCOP rating, while those scoring 70-89 points will be awarded four stars and 50-69 points three stars.

The criteria mean that tourism destinations can no longer rely solely on attractive landscapes. They must also demonstrate effective management, marketing capability, high service quality and meaningful community participation.

Director of the Asia Tourism Development Institute Pham Hai Quynh said the OCOP criteria is a comprehensive quality management framework.

He said the standards encourage tourism operators to upgrade infrastructure, improve staff training and strengthen management practices, helping to reduce fragmented development. At the same time, an OCOP rating enhances a destination's reputation, builds trust among domestic and international visitors, and shifts its focus from simply selling tourism services to offering authentic cultural experiences.

Certified destinations are also more likely to receive support through national tourism promotion programmes as well as policies on investment and infrastructure, creating sustainable value while encouraging local communities to preserve their cultural heritage and improve their incomes.

Importantly, the new decision also allows OCOP certificates to be withdrawn if products fail to maintain the required standards. This means tourism operators must continuously monitor and improve their services rather than treating certification as a one-time achievement.

Experts say certification alone is not enough to attract visitors.

Vu Van Tuyen, a community tourism expert and Director of Travelogy Vietnam, said today's travellers are looking for complete travel experiences rather than isolated attractions. Destinations therefore need stronger regional cooperation and closer partnerships with travel companies to create attractive itineraries built around their unique local identity.

Successful OCOP tourism models such as Ban Lac, Tra Que vegetable village, Thai Hai cultural village and Sin Suoi Ho have shown that combining tourism with agriculture and local culture can create greater economic value while supporting rural development.

Quynh said these destinations have succeeded by turning everyday local life into memorable visitor experiences. In many places, tourists can join farming activities, learn traditional crafts and purchase authentic local products, creating stronger emotional connections with the destination.

He added that community support, effective cooperative management, stable pricing, environmental protection and high service standards are essential to preventing excessive commercialisation.

Looking ahead, Quynh said community tourism sites should combine tourism with other OCOP products to offer richer experiences, allowing visitors not only to see local culture but also to taste regional specialties, learn traditional skills and bring home locally made products.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining green standards, reducing waste and protecting the environment.

In the digital era, he added, community tourism destinations should also embrace technology by developing digital maps, automated tour guides and engaging social media content to tell their cultural stories. At the same time, local residents should become professional tourism ambassadors while preserving the warmth and authenticity that make Vietnam's community tourism unique./.