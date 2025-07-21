OCOP products help boost tourism brand in Hoi An

Foreign tourists experience farming in Tra Que vegetable village in Hoi An, Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

International visitors are especially fond of hands-on traditional craft experiences and OCOP products in Hoi An ancient town, now part of Da Nang, according to Le Doan Phuoc, a tour guide from a travel company in the central city.

Must-visit destinations include traditional pottery workshops, a Bodhi leaf bowl production facility, Kim Bong carpentry village, and Hoi An silk village. Most visitors not only enjoy the experiences but also buy handcrafted souvenirs, including those recognised under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, he noted.

Hoi An is widely known as a tourism hub, welcoming nearly 5 million visitors each year. Nguyen Van Lanh, a local official, said that beyond revenue from tourism services, visitors are also seen as highly potential buyers of traditional goods, particularly beverages, food, souvenirs, and OCOP products.

Locals produce lanterns in Hoi An ancient town. (Photo: VNA)

These traditional items, especially OCOP products, have significantly contributed to elevating the tourism brand of Hoi An.

Highlighting the increasingly deep interaction and mutual support between tourism activities and the production and consumption of OCOP products, Lanh noted Hoi An currently has 34 OCOP products that meet 3-4 star standards, with many frequently present in trade promotion activities, helping to drive the sale of OCOP products and diversify local tourism products.

For Hoi An, the path from production to consumption of OCOP products is shortened thanks to tourism, he went on, adding that the OCOP programme is a solution to promote economic development as it strongly taps into advantages and resources of each region and each locality, creating opportunities for local households, cooperatives, and SMEs to create many quality products and stimulate tourism development.

Tran Thai Do, Chairman of the Board of Directors of A Dong Villas Company Limited and Director of Silk Sense Hoi An River Resort, said that OCOP products and craft products made and sold on old streets, at rest stops and resorts in Hoi An have played an important role in forming tourist routes through connections between production facilities and tour operators, travel agencies, restaurants, and hotels.

Diverse OCOP products help enrich tourism activities to attract more visitors to Hoi An. Meanwhile, tourism is an effective "channel" for marketing OCOP products, Do opined./.