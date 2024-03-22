Ninh Thuan, Ca Mau work hard to combat IUU fishing

Ninh Thuan has been undertaking measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (Photo: VNA)

The south central province of Ninh Thuan has been undertaking measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, along with 27 other coastal localities, in an efforts to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” imposed on Vietnamese seafood removed soon.



Trinh Minh Hoang, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said the committee has issued an action plan to ensure effective implementation of IUU fishing prevention and control.



Coastal communes and wards have been asked to conduct communication campaigns to enhance vessel owners' and fishermen's awareness



The province's fisheries sub-department has been required to guide vessel owners to carry out registration and licensing procedures for fishing operations and updating data into the National Fisheries Database (VNFishbase).

Relevant units have been assigned to strictly control fishing vessels and notify those that do not maintain monitoring equipment as requested or sail beyond allowed boundaries at sea for handling. They must ensure that all fishing boats, which are 15 metres in length, dock at designed ports to load and unload aquatic products as well as submit record of their fishery activities.



The provincial border guard command and the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development were asked to launch a peak campaign on inspecting and strictly dealing with IUU fishing and not allow fishing vessels that don’t meet requirements to leave the ports.



According to the local fisheries sub-department, all offshore boats have been granted licenses and the number of fishing vessels equipped with vessel monitoring system (VMS) reached 99.7%. Of which, all fishing vessels longer than 24 meters have VMS installed. Now there are no fishing vessels from Ninh Thuan violating foreign waters.



In the southernmost province of Ca Mau, the border guard force has strengthened collaboration with relevant agencies and local authorities to promote dissemination to persuade fishermen to follow regulations on fishing.



According to the Border Guard Command of Ca Mau province, since February 26, it has detected and imposed administrative fines on three cases and seven vessels for violating rules on exploiting aquatic resources.



From the beginning of 2024, border guard stations in the province have worked with local administrations to organise more than 20 dissemination sessions, attracting more than 2,500 people. They helped raise awareness of fishermen in complying with regulations on fishing, contributing to maintaining social order and safety and protecting aquatic resources in maritime border areas./.