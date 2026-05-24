A performance staged at the opening ceremony of the Ninh Binh tourism week 2026 on May 23 evening. Photo: VNA

The opening ceremony was attended by National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh. It featured nearly 200 artists and performers. Throughout the evening programme, audiences were taken on an immersive artistic journey celebrating the rich cultural heritage and historical legacy of Ninh Binh.Opening the event, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ninh Binh People’s Committee Tran Song Tung highlighted the special significance of the programme, noting that it contributes to the implementation of the provincial Party Committee’s strategy for developing the cultural and tourism industries through 2030, with a vision to 2045.The strategy aims to transform the province into Vietnam’s leading centre for heritage, ecological, cultural and religious tourism, while also establishing the province as a venue for major national and international events.Through a wide range of cultural and artistic activities, alongside distinctive tourism products, Ninh Binh hopes to offer visitors a vibrant and diverse experience where tradition and modernity blend harmoniously, and where heritage is preserved and revitalised through creativity and innovation, the local leader said.He also noted that the programme has become an annual cultural and tourism event with a distinctive identity, held at what is widely regarded as the most beautiful time of the year in the locality, when the rice fields of Tam Coc are covered in a brilliant golden hue during the harvest season./.