Ninh Binh to mark 10th anniversary of UNESCO recognition of Trang An Landscape Complex

The northern province of Ninh Binh will organise activities this year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of UNESCO recognition of the Trang An Landscape Complex as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, the provincial authorities announced on January 24.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the celebration, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Song Tung said that the celebration will be held in many places to honour, promote and spread the heritage’s values in association with sustainable tourism development, towards turning Hoa Lu city into a millennial heritage urban. The celebration will be also an occasion for the province to review outstanding achievements in heritage conservation in the last ten years and outline policies and measures for better heritage management and conservation in the coming time.

Among celebrating activities, a ceremony will be held on April 26 to honour the achievements and contributions of organisations and individuals in managing, preserving, promoting, and spreading the heritage values. The event is expected to attract over 5,000 people.

Other activities are planned to take place from January to September, including the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, seminars, a tourism week, exhibitions, a food festival, and song-composing and writing contests about the province and the Trang An Landscape Complex.

The Trang An Landscape Complex was recognised as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site in 2014. The site spans 12,252 ha in 20 communes and wards in five districts and cities of Ninh Binh, comprising the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, the Trang An-Tam Coc-Bich Dong Scenic Landscape, and the Hoa Lu Special-Use Forest./.