Ninh Binh hosts 13th Southeast Asian Karate Championships

Rashid Abdulmajid Ibrahim Mohammed Al Ali, Vice President of the Asian Karate Federation, speaks to the donors. Photo: VNA

The tournament is jointly organised by the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, the Southeast Asian Karate Federation (SEAKF) and the Sports Authority of Vietnam (SAV).Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Manh Cuong, Standing Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports and head of the organising board, said the event features national teams from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and host Vietnam.As one of the region's premier karate competitions under the Asian Karate Federation's high-performance competition system, the tournament is expected to showcase high standard performances.This year's championships cover a wide range of age groups, including junior, U21 and senior categories. The format ensures continuity in athlete development while providing valuable international competition experience for young karatekas before they progress to the elite level.In the senior category, competitors will vie for medals in both kata and kumite events across multiple men's and women's weight classes.Cuong said the tournament also offers an opportunity to promote Ninh Binh's spectacular natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage and the hospitality of its people, while introducing Vietnam to international visitors.Hosting the championships reflects the continued attention of the Party, the State, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the provincial authorities to the development of Vietnamese sports, he said, adding that it also demonstrates the SEAKF’s confidence in the province's capacity to organise international sporting events.Addressing the opening ceremony, Rashid Abdulmajid Ibrahim Mohammed Al Ali, Vice President of the Asian Karate Federation, described the championships as an important occasion for Southeast Asian countries to assess athlete training programmes and raise the region's overall competitive standard.He said the tournament will also help athletes prepare for major international competitions while promoting solidarity, friendship and the core values of karate, including discipline, respect and unity.The championships will run through July 12 at the Ninh Binh provincial Sports Gymnasium./.