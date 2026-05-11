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Nguyen Duc Yen Sinh wins Asian women’s three-cushion billiards title

Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Yen Sinh made history on May 10 by becoming the country’s first female player to win the Asian women’s three-cushion title at the 14th Asian Carom Billiards Championships 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City.
  Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Yen Sinh made history on May 10 by becoming the country’s first female player to win the Asian women’s three-cushion title. Photo: VNA  

Held from May 7-10, the tournament brought together 80 cueists from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan competing in four categories: men’s three-cushion carom, women’s three-cushion carom, men’s one-cushion carom and men’s U22 three-cushion carom.

Sinh advanced from Group B on scoring average, emerging as the only Vietnamese player to reach the knockout stage in the women’s event.

She produced a dominant display in the semi-finals, defeating defending champion Heo Chae Won of the RoK 30-12 in 22 innings after racing to an 18-1 lead with a 10-point run.

In the final against Lee Yu Na of the RoK, the Vietnamese cueist maintained her momentum, taking a 15-5 lead before sealing a 30-19 victory after 35 innings to clinch the Asian crown.

Vietnam also secured another gold medal in the men’s one-cushion event, where Pham Canh Phuc overwhelmed Japan’s Mori Yoichirou 100-42 in the final.

In the men’s U22 three-cushion category, Dinh Trong Van finished runner-up after a 40-28 defeat to defending champion Kim Do Hyun of the RoK.

Meanwhile, Bao Phuong Vinh claimed a silver in the men’s three-cushion event after an impressive campaign that included eliminating world number one Cho Myung Woo of the RoK before losing 50-42 to Kim Haeng Jik in the final.

The tournament was hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Billiards and Snooker Federation under the authority of the Asian Carom Billiard Confederation./.

VNA/VNP

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