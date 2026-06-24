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Nguyen Du School reinforces Vietnamese language preservation in Laos
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam praised the school’s achievements and described it as a leading institution for Vietnamese language education abroad. He noted that amid deeper international integration, maintaining and developing Vietnamese among overseas communities carries long-term strategic significance.
The ambassador said the Vietnamese community's schools across Laos have become important cultural hubs that nurture Vietnamese identity among younger generations. Within this network, Nguyen Du School occupies a particularly important position, contributing to Vietnamese-language education, cultural preservation and the development of a knowledgeable and skilled young generation, while helping strengthen the special ties between Vietnam and Laos.
School Principal Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong reported that the school had maintained strong academic standards and achieved positive results in educational and extracurricular activities during the 2025–2026 academic year. She attributed these accomplishments to the support of the Vietnamese Embassy, Lao educational authorities, parents and the wider Vietnamese community.
The ceremony concluded with certificates of merit and awards presented to outstanding teachers and students in recognition of their achievements during the academic year./.