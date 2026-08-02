Ngoc Linh ginseng sets sights on global brand recognition

Delegates attend the international scientific conference, "Ngoc Linh Ginseng – From National Product to Global Brand," in Da Nang on August 2. Photo: VNA

Vietnam is stepping up efforts to position Ngoc Linh ginseng, one of its most prized medicinal plants, as a globally recognised premium brand, experts heard at an international scientific conference held in Da Nang on August 2.



The conference, themed "Ngoc Linh Ginseng – From National Product to Global Brand," was part of the ongoing 2026 Ngoc Linh Ginseng and International Medicinal Herbs Festival. It brought together scientists, policymakers and business leaders to discuss breakthroughs in genetic conservation, biotechnology, quality standardisation, processing, traceability, intellectual property protection and market development.

Dr. Tran Minh Ngoc, Director of the National Institute of Medicinal Materials under the Ministry of Health, said Ngoc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis) is an endemic species found only in Vietnam's Ngoc Linh mountain range at elevations of 1,500–2,100 metres.

Researchers have identified 126 compounds, including 87 saponins, several of which are unique to the plant and contribute to its exceptional medicinal value and international competitiveness.

Ho Quang Buu, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People's Committee and head of the 2026 Ngoc Linh Ginseng and International Medicinal Herbs Festival, said the Government has introduced key policies to develop Vietnam's ginseng industry, with Ngoc Linh ginseng as its flagship product. The city is promoting genetic conservation, cultivation, deep processing, product innovation and intellectual property protection, while working to overcome challenges such as limited production capacity and underdeveloped value chains.

Following its administrative expansion, Da Nang is now home to more than 800 medicinal plant species, providing favourable conditions to develop a high-value herbal medicine industry and strengthen the global position of Ngoc Linh ginseng, widely regarded as Vietnam's national treasure.

The 2026 Ngoc Linh Ginseng and International Medicinal Herbs Festival, running from August 1 to 3, features trade promotion events, scientific exchanges, product exhibitions and cultural activities aimed at boosting international cooperation and showcasing Vietnam's medicinal herb industry./.