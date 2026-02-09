Newly established businesses soar 126.8% in January

Workers produce fried spring rolls at the Kim Ngoc Food Company in Tan An ward, Tay Ninh province. Photo: VNA



Nearly 24,200 new businesses were established nationwide in January, surging 40.9% from December and 126.8% year on year, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

More than 24,500 businesses resumed operations during the month, up 146.2% month on month and 7.6% year on year, bringing the total number of newly established and reactivated firms to 48,700, a year-on-year increase of 45.6%, the office said.

On average, over 1,500 companies joined the market each day last month, reflecting the business community’s expectation for economic recovery and growth in 2026.

Besides, the newly established firms registered 180.9 trillion VND (6.97 billion USD) in capital and nearly 108,200 employees, up 92.3% and 32.7% from a year earlier, respectively.

Despite the increase in business formation, average registered capital per new firm fell to 7.5 billion VND, down 22.6% from the previous month and 15.2% from the same period last year.

Additional capital injected by existing firms approximated 358.1 trillion VND, a decline of 2.5% from January 2025.

By sector, new registrations rose across the board. Notably, the accommodation and food service sector recorded 1,107 new companies, shooting up 224.6% year on year – the fastest pace among all sectors.

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries witnessed 304 new firms, up 169% from a year earlier, while the construction and real estate sectors saw respective surges of 92% and 128.9%. The services sector added nearly 18,400 new firms, shooting up almost 130%.

The wholesale, retail, and automobile – motorcycle repair sector posted the largest number of newly established firms – 11,290, up 186%, statistics show.

However, signs of strain persisted. Almost 54,300 businesses registered temporary suspensions in January, 11.8 times more than the previous month and up 2.8% year on year.

More than 7,300 firms ceased operations while awaiting dissolution procedures, down 42.1% month on month but up 109.1% year on year. Besides, 4,609 completed dissolution, down 8.6% month on month but up 128.1% year on year, according to the office./.