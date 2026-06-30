New traffic rules to require child safety restraints from August 15

Motorists transporting young children without appropriate child safety restraints will face penalties from August 15, 2026. Photo: VNA



According to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, one of the decree's key provisions strengthens child safety in passenger vehicles. From August 15, drivers carrying children under the age of 10 and shorter than 1.35 metres without appropriate child restraint systems will receive a warning. The requirement does not apply to vehicles used for commercial passenger transportation.



The decree also prohibits children under 10 years old and under 1.35 metres tall from sitting in the front passenger seat next to the driver, except in vehicles with only one row of seats. The Traffic Police Department described the regulation as an important step towards improving child road safety standards.



The decree also introduces stricter regulations on the installation, management and transmission of data from vehicle tracking devices and onboard cameras. Violations related to driver monitoring cameras installed on passenger transport vehicles with fewer than eight seats, commercial goods transport vehicles (excluding tractors), and internal transport vehicles will be subject to penalties from January 1, 2028.

From January 1, 2029, authorities will begin enforcing penalties for violations related to passenger compartment cameras. Drivers and transport operators that fail to install the required equipment, operate non-functioning devices or falsify recorded data will face sanctions. Operating vehicles without the required tracking devices or onboard cameras may result in fines of 5–6 million VND (160-228 USD) for individuals and 10–12 million VND for organisations that own the vehicles.



The decree also tightens regulations on contract-based passenger transport services. Illegal passenger pick-up and drop-off at company headquarters, branch offices, representative offices or other fixed locations will be strictly handled. To curb illegal ride-for-hire services, drivers of private vehicles who transport passengers for payment or accept individual bookings outside signed transport contracts may be fined 12–14 million VND.



To align with the amended 2025 Law on Handling Administrative Violations, the decree also revises sanctioning authority. Traffic police are now clearly authorised to handle violations related to driving tests and licence issuance following the Ministry of Public Security's assumption of responsibility in this area. Commune-level police are authorised to sanction violations related to vehicle registration, in line with the decentralisation of vehicle registration services.



The maximum fine that may be imposed by chairpersons of commune-level People's Committees is 37.5 million VND, while provincial-level People's Committee chairpersons may impose fines of up to 75 million VND. Within the public security force, directors of the provincial-level Department of Public Security and the Director of the Traffic Police Department are also authorised to issue fines of up to 75 million VND.



Decree No. 238/2026/ND-CP will take effect on August 15, 2026./.