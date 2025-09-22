Making news
New opportunities offered to Vietnamese students in Italy
The Association of Vietnamese Students in Italy (ASVI) on September 19 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fondazione Italy-Vietnam (FIV) and Welcome Association Italy (WAI) to strengthen connections with organisations and businesses, thereby bringing more opportunities and practical benefits to Vietnamese students in the European country.
Under the MoU, ASVI and its partners will coordinate in implementing many important activities such as organising cultural, scientific, and artistic events, seminars, workshops, and conferences; establishing and promoting scholarships and awards for Vietnamese and Italian students and researchers; and cooperating in communications and promotion on social media and official platforms to enhance the image and outcomes of cooperation.
Regarding cooperation orientations, ASVI and WAI emphasised the principle of non-profit activities based on community benefits, while strengthening bilateral relations. Meanwhile, cooperation between ASVI and FIV will focus on promoting the exchange of cultural, scientific, and educational information; co-organising events, scholarships, and exchange programmes; coordinating communications; and launching youth-oriented initiatives to further strengthen Vietnam–Italy friendship.
The signing of the MoU is expected to bring even more practical value to Vietnamese students in Italy as well as the international student community there, contributing to deepening Vietnam–Italy friendship./.