New development phase places greater responsibilities, demands on press: State President

The Party’s aspirations and visions for the development of the country in a new phase set heavier responsibilities, greater honors, and more demands on the revolutionary press of Vietnam, President Vo Van Thuong has said. At the 17th National Press Awards ceremony in Hanoi on June 21– the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day - Thuong emphasised that the new period requires journalists and media agencies to strive even harder to deserve the trust of the people and meet the requirements of building a professional, humane, and modern press and media system.

The President said he was delighted that the awards, the noblest honouring outstanding press works and journalists each year, is receiving more attention and participation from a wide range of journalists and the public.



He also spoke highly of the award-winning works for their reflection of journalists’ revolutionary nature, scientific approach, sensitivity, creativity, professional ideals, and tireless dedication.



In the face of the rapid sci-tech development, fierce competition from other information platforms, and the changing behaviour of the public in receiving information, the State leader recommended every journalist continuously self-educate, conduct independent research, actively join international integration, innovate strongly, maintain a high level of professionalism, and provide quality, reliable, and persuasive information on both traditional and digital platforms. These are necessary to attract and retain the trust and respect of the public, as well as to captivate and dominate their attention, he noted.



As many as 123 outstanding works were honoured at a ceremony. A group of authors from VietnamPlus – an online newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) – won an A prize, while three others from the VNA claimed a B prize – the highest in the category of press photo.



Also at the ceremony, Le Quoc Minh, President of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA), said the 17th edition of the awards attracted 1,894 entries in total, demonstrating its significant appeal and the active participation of VJA members and branches throughout the country.



The National Press Awards showed that in 2022, the press provided fast, accurate, timely, and comprehensive information on developments across political, economic, and social aspects, both domestically and internationally, he said, adding that it also serves as a broad and reliable social forum for the people./.