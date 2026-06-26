New cave with rare stalactites, cave pearls discovered in Phong Nha – Ke Bang

Survey team discovers a vast underground space filled with impressive geological formations created over hundreds of thousands of years. Photo by courtesy/VNA

A newly discovered cave stretching approximately 3 kilometres has been found in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Tri, featuring a spectacular system of stalactites and an unusually large concentration of cave pearls, according to Jungle Boss Co., Ltd.



The cave, named Thang (Victory) Cave, was named after a local resident who first identified its location. Following the receipt of information about the site on June 3, Jungle Boss, in coordination with the management board of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, conducted a six-day field survey.



Located between Voi (Elephant) Cave and Ma Da Lake in the Ma Da Valley, within the park’s strictly protected zone, the cave measures about 3,000 metres in length and 70 metres in average width, with several chambers extending beyond 100 metres. It has two entrances leading to separate branches. While the main entrance covers about 5 sq.m, the exit is narrow, allowing passage for only one adult at a time.



Survey team members descended some 20 metres by rope to reach the cave floor. Inside, they discovered a vast underground space filled with impressive geological formations created over hundreds of thousands of years. Massive stalactites line nearly the entire length of the cave, including columns rising up to 50 metres from the cave floor, alongside giant stalagmites, flowing stone curtains and other striking formations.



Particularly noteworthy was the discovery of numerous clusters of cave pearls – rare geological formations formed by mineral deposits. The pearls are round, smooth and bright white, accumulating in natural rock basins throughout the cave. Representatives of Jungle Boss said even experienced cave exploration specialists have rarely encountered such a high density of cave pearls.



Following the survey, Jungle Boss proposed incorporating Thang Cave into the two-day, one-night Ha Ma Da Valley – Tra Ang Cave ecotourism route. The proposal has received in-principle approval from the national park’s management board.



According to the survey team, with its pristine landscape, remarkable scale and unique geological features, Thang Cave has the potential to become a new highlight of adventure tourism in Quang Tri and further enhance the value of the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha – Ke Bang World Natural Heritage Site./.