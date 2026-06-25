New cave discovered in Quang Tri's primary forest

Stalactite formations inside the newly discovered cave. Photo: Nam Quang Tri Special-use Forest Management Board

The cave was found by forest rangers during a routine patrol in Subzone 638S, the Nam Quang Tri Special-use Forest Management Board said on June 23.



An initial survey found the cave extends about 200 metres before branching into four large passages. Explorers observed numerous pristine stalactites of various shapes, while signs of a shallow underground stream suggest the cave system may extend much further. The team was unable to fully explore the cave due to a lack of specialised equipment.

The newly discovered cave lies near a large sinkhole and close to Van Tien Cave, where an impressive stalactite system was found more than a decade ago. Officials believed that the area could contain an extensive interconnected karst cave network.

The management board plans to work with cave experts to conduct a detailed survey, supporting conservation efforts while assessing the site's potential for eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

The Bac Huong Hoa Nature Reserve spans more than 23,000 hectares and is renowned for its rich biodiversity, including many rare and endemic plant and animal species./.