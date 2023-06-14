Network of journalists on investigating illegal wildlife trade makes debut

A network of journalists on investigating and preventing of illegal wildlife trade made debut in Hanoi on June 13, aiming to help share information, strengthen capacity and coordinate in the implementation of communication activities, contributing to preventing the illegal trade and consumption of wildlife in Vietnam.



They include journalists and reporters who have expertise or interest in investigating and writing articles on the issue of illegal wildlife trade.



Nguyen Trong Cuong from the Vietnam National University of Forestry said the network will strengthen the role of the press in communications, raising awareness of society about wildlife conservation.



It will help enhance capacity building on legal frameworks and policies on wildlife conservation, as well as skills relating to investigation and news writing in the detection and monitoring of the handling of wildlife violations by authorities, thereby mobilising the support and commitment of leaders at levels and localities in solving illegal wildlife trade and consumption, he said.



Vuong Tien Manh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam CITES Management Authority, said Vietnam has a rich biodiversity with more than 11,400 species of vascular plants; 322 mammals, 397 reptiles, 181 amphibians, over 900 bird species, 700 freshwater fish and 2,458 marine fish.



However, Vietnam is now known as a place where many species are highly threatened with extinction. There are 407 species of animals in the Red Book of Vietnam in 2007 and up to seven animal species of Vietnam are on the list of 100 most threatened species in the world.



Manh attributed the situation to the trading of wild animals and plants for commercial purposes, meeting the needs of domestic and international markets.



Dozens of wildlife trafficking cases were burst by relevant agencies every year, he said, adding that shortcomings in communication work are also a problem.



Le Trong Dam, deputy Editor-in-Chief of Nong Nghiep Vietnam (Vietnam Agriculture) newspaper said the network is expected to be actively promoting the campaign “Say no to trading and consumption of wildlife and related products in Vietnam”./.