Nearly 1,800 runners take part in Ly Son Half Marathon

At the starting line. Photo: VNA



This year’s race route once again left a strong impression as participants passed through some of Ly Son’s most iconic landscapes, including windswept coastal roads, dramatic volcanic rock formations and distinctive green garlic fields.



More than simply a test of speed, the event offered runners an opportunity to experience and explore the island’s unspoilt natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.



Having completed the 21km distance, runner Huynh Tan Tien from Quang Ngai shared that the course presents several challenges, particularly the steep sections, but the spectacular scenery and enthusiastic support from local residents helped participants push beyond their limits.



Runners experiencing a windy coastal road during the Ly Son Half Marathon 2026. Photo: VNA



Le Thi Loi, taking part in the race for the first time, described the experience as both beautiful and emotional. She said running alongside the sea and seeing Vietnamese national flags flying along the route fill her with pride and give her extra motivation to reach the finish line ahead of schedule.



Following a series of dramatic finishes cheered on by large crowds of spectators, the event crowned its winners across all categories.



In the 21km race, Huynh Tan Tien crossed the finish line first. In the 10km category, Dinh Quoc Vinh delivered a commanding performance to claim the men’s title, while Le Thi Phuong secured victory in the women’s event. In the 5km race, Le Trong Phu surged ahead to win the men’s category and Le Van Anh took first place in the women’s competition.



The event concluded safely and professionally, with its success once again demonstrating the growing appeal of combining sport with island and coastal tourism.



Ngo Dinh Man, Vice Chairman of the Ly Son People’s Committee, said the race not only encourages participation in physical activity but also serves as an opportunity to promote the special zone to domestic and international audiences.



He added that the locality aims to gradually develop a distinctive sports tourism offering that reflects its unique identity./.