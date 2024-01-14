Nearly 1,500 runners join Dien Bien Phu Marathon 2024

The Dien Bien Phu Marathon 2024 unfolded amidst the picturesque landscapes in Dien Bien Phu city of the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on January 14, with 1,500 athletes at home and abroad taking part.



In his opening speech, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Quang Hung underscored the significance of this sporting extravaganza within the larger context of the Dien Bien Phu - Cherry Blossom Festival 2024. The three-day festival, opened on January 12, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, and the National Tourism Year 2024.

The event aims to promote the images of Dien Bien's land, people and rich cultural heritage. The primary objective is to allure visitors to explore the province and the city of Dien Bien Phu, thus fostering the growth of services, trade and tourism, he added.

Following the opening ceremony, an impressive cohort of nearly 620 athletes engaged in a 5km run, while others competed in varied distances, including 10 km, 21 km, and the challenging 42 km. The runners traversed scenic routes spanning Dien Bien Phu city and Dien Bien district.

At the end of the competition, the organising board awarded a total of 24 prizes, including eight first, eight second and eight third prizes amounting to 55 million VND (2,290 USD)./.