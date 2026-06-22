Nearly 1,000 candidates sit Vietnamese language proficiency test in Japan

Candidates listen to the exam rules. Photo: VNA

The annual test, organised by the Association for the Promotion and Exchange of Southeast Asian Languages in Japan, assesses Vietnamese language skills among learners in Japan. This year’s examination covered six levels, from Level 2 to Pre-Level 6, while Level 1, the highest level, was not offered.

According to the organisers, registrations for intermediate and advanced levels continued to rise. Level 6 attracted the largest number of candidates with 224 registrations, followed by Level 5 with 203, Pre-Level 6 with 159, Level 4 with 163, Level 3 with 116, and Level 2 with 75.

Notably, registrations for Levels 4 and 6 had to close early after reaching capacity, highlighting growing demand for Vietnamese language learning beyond beginner levels.



Ise Yoji, chairman of the board of the non-profit educational organisation Bunsai Gakuen, said the examination was originally launched to help strengthen Vietnam–Japan relations. Over the years, the test has gained wider recognition and established a solid reputation in Japanese society, he noted.

This year’s candidates represented a wide range of ages, professions and places of residence. Participants came from across Japan, while some also registered from overseas, including students from Nanjing University in China. The youngest candidate was nine years old and the oldest was 80.

Many candidates said learning Vietnamese helps them communicate more effectively with Vietnamese colleagues and better understand Vietnamese culture.

The test also attracted Japanese university students preparing to study in Vietnam. Several candidates from Tokyo University of Foreign Studies said they would soon begin exchange programmes in Hanoi after studying Vietnamese for nearly two years.

According to organisers, the growing number of long-term learners shows that Vietnamese is increasingly becoming a practical foreign language for study, work and social interaction in Japan. Alongside the expanding Vietnamese community in the country, demand for Vietnamese language skills in daily life, workplaces and public services continues to increase./.