Naval ship rescues five fishermen stranded at sea

The Command of Naval Region 4 reported on January 24 that its Naval Ship 471 had successfully completed a rescue operation for five fishermen aboard a fishing boat from the central province of Binh Dinh.

The boat succumbed to the relentless onslaught of waves and eventually sank within the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.



Earlier at 7am on January 23 when conducting a patrol near Da Nam island area, Ship 471 received an order from higher authorities to quickly set sail to rescue five fishermen aboard the fishing boat BD 96827 TS, stranded about 33 nautical miles southeast of Song Tu Tay island in Truong Sa.

At 11am the same day, the ship reached the area where the fishing boat was in distress. Later at 2pm, all fishermen were brought on board, with absolute safety.

On January 24 morning, the rescued fishermen were handed over to the authorities on Song Tu Tay island as planned./.