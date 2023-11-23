Specialties from regions across Vietnam are being introduced to local consumers and foreign visitors at a fair opened at the shopping centre of Vincom Mega Mall Royal City in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan district on November 22.



The fair, held by the Hanoi Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, features nearly 300 booths of 200 units and businesses from 56 provinces and cities.



A wide range of the localities’ typical and specialty products, including many with geographical indications, are being displayed such as shan tuyet tea harvested from hundreds-of-years plants in the northwestern region, coffee from the Central Highlands, garlic from Ly Son island, the Hoa Loc mango, palm sugar of An Giang province, peppercorn of Phu Quoc Island, and sea crabs of Ca Mau province.



Business matching events are being held to connect specialty producers and suppliers with major distributors such as Aeon, Lotte and Central Retail, and other retail chains.



A number of cultural, tourism promotion, and product demonstration activities of provinces and cities are also taking place on this occasion.



The fair will last through November 26./.