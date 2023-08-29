National target programmes need more urgency toward completion: Deputy PM

The conference, which was linked with 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, reviewed the implementation of the national target programmes on new-style rural area building, socio-economic development in mountainous and ethnic minority-inhabited areas, and sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period to set forth major solutions in the time ahead.



Deputy PM Quang, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee for National Target Programmes, urged ministries, agencies and localities to raise proposals in order to quickly remove obstacles to the work.

Capital sources should be integrated flexibly to accelerate the disbursement and raise their efficiency, he suggested.



The National Assembly will for the first time conduct a thematic supervision on the implementation of the three programmes even though they are at the halfway stage as part of the legislature’s sixth meeting, slated for October, according to the official.



He assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), the Government Office and concerned agencies to prepare documents and reports on the realisation of relevant resolutions adopted by the legislative body in anticipation of the meeting.



The MPI reported that institutions and management mechanisms have been issued to ensure the legal foundation for the implementation of the programmes.



Between 2021 and 2023, more than 83 trillion VND (3.44 billion USD) sourced from the State budget has been allocated to ministries, centrally-run agencies and localities to put the programmes in place.



More than 16 trillion VND had been disbursed so far this year, fulfilling 47.81% of the yearly plan, the ministry said.



At the meeting, localities proposed that capital allocation be informed in advance so that they can set forth disbursement plans./.