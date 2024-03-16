Making news
National Press Forum convenes in Ho Chi Minh City
Speaking at the event, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, deputy head of the commission and VJA Chairman Le Quoc Minh said the forum provides a platform for in-depth professional exchange, tackling the imperative of innovation across leadership method, management thinking and journalistic activities.
Highlighting the need for innovation in journalism in the current context, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said digital technology, the Internet and social media are powerful drivers for this innovation which will strengthen the role of revolutionary journalism in building a strong and prosperous country.
In his remarks, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, expressed his hope for continued collaboration with the press. He encouraged media outlets to champion the city's goals, particularly disseminating its 50 outstanding projects, toward celebrating the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025)./.