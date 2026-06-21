National Press Festival underscores media’s role as trusted anchor of public opinion

Delegates visit Vietnam News Agency's exhibition booth at the festival. Photo: VNA

The event emerged as a significant forum for professional exchanges and policy discussions, helping shape the future direction of the country’s media sector amid rapid technological transformation.The selection of Hai Phong as the host city brought fresh momentum to the festival. As one of northern Vietnam’s most dynamic economic hubs, the city’s vigorous development in infrastructure, logistics and high-tech industries resonated with the spirit of innovation embraced by the press community. Well-organised activities and warm hospitality created favourable conditions for media organisations nationwide to present their latest technological achievements and digital journalism products.For journalists and media professionals, the festival served as a valuable platform for networking, experience-sharing and professional development.Nguyen Duc Loi, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, noted that this year’s event demonstrated remarkable progress in both scale and quality, reflecting the determination of central and local media agencies to access new technologies and master information flows amid the increasingly fierce competition of cross-border platforms.One of the key messages emerging from discussions at the National Press Forum was that technology, regardless of how advanced it becomes, remains a supporting tool. The enduring value of mainstream journalism lies in its credibility, accuracy and humanistic orientation. As social media platforms continue to flood audiences with both verified and unverified information, experts stressed that professional journalism must maintain its role as a trusted anchor guiding public opinion through reliable, in-depth and responsible articles.The festival also highlighted the growing urgency of protecting journalistic copyright in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). Leaders of press agencies and experts warned that without effective copyright protection mechanisms, news organisations could face serious challenges as AI systems increasingly collect, process and redistribute journalistic content. Protecting intellectual property is essential not only for safeguarding professional integrity but also for ensuring sustainable revenues that enable newsrooms to invest in technology and human resources, they said.A notable highlight was the launch of “Digital Transformation Updates,” a specialised information platform developed by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) focusing on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. The initiative reflected the agency’s commitment to supporting national development priorities and fostering a broader culture of innovation.As the festival closed, participants reaffirmed that journalism’s mission extends beyond information delivery. The press is expected to inspire innovation, strengthen social consensus, promote national aspirations and contribute to Vietnam’s journey towards a prosperous and sustainable future. In an evolving media landscape, technology may transform newsroom operations, but professional ethics, social responsibility and public trust remain the foundations of quality journalism./.