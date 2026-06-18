National Press Festival 2026 connects ASEAN media

The delegation of foreign journalists visits Hai Phong. Photo: VNA

As part of the National Press Festival 2026 and activities marking the 101st anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2026), a delegation of more than 50 journalists from Laos, Cambodia and Thailand paid a fact-finding visit to the northern port city of Hai Phong on June 18.



During the trip, the delegation toured the Hanoi – Hai Phong Beer Joint Stock Company – an outstanding enterprise in the city, and attended an exchange programme jointly organised by the Vietnam Journalists Association, the Hai Phong Department of Industry and Trade, and the company. The event offered ASEAN journalists an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the local investment environment, industrial production activities, socio-economic development, and distinctive cultural identity.



Speaking at the program, President of the Lao Journalists Association Savankhone Razmountry, who heads the delegation, praised Hai Phong’s dynamic development in recent years. He said the visit provided participants with a vivid perspective on the city’s industrialisation and modernisation process, as well as its efforts to promote its image through the media.



Meanwhile, President of the Club of Cambodian Journalists Puy Kea expressed his admiration for Hai Phong’s rapid economic growth, well-developed infrastructure and professional business environment. He noted that such an exchange not only helps strengthen mutual understanding among journalists in the region but also creates valuable opportunities to introduce Vietnam, including Hai Phong, to the international community.



Sharing the same view, President of the Confederation of Thai Journalists Nakorn Veerapavati said the firsthand experiences gained during the visit will serve as valuable material for journalists to introduce Vietnam and its people to the public across ASEAN./.