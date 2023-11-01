National e-commerce week, Online Friday 2023 to take place next month

The week-long event, the biggest of its kind in the country, aims to stimulate domestic consumption by attracting consumers to take part in e-commerce and digital technology activities. It will also bolster regional e-commerce development while increasing people’s awareness of e-commerce and stepping up investment, infrastructure development and technological solutions of Vietnamese enterprises, among others.

The event also intends to capitalise on advantages brought by digital technology application and e-commerce, sales of Vietnamese products as well as building trust of consumers in online transactions.

Several programmes will also be held during the event, including online and offline seminars on e-commerce and digital technology, interactive activities for consumers on the online environment.

Consumers nationwide can access the official website address at www.OnlineFriday.vn from 00:00 on December 1 to search for products and attractive promotions./.