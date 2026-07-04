National digital architecture framework must ensure nationwide interoperability: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the meeting. Photo: VNA

Chairing a meeting with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant ministries and agencies in Hanoi on July 3, the PM described the framework as the national overarching blueprint for a digital nation.He stressed that it should provide a unified, shared and interoperable architecture for the entire political system, from the central to grassroots levels, while connecting government systems with citizens and businesses. The framework, he added, should remain flexible for future updates and place strong emphasis on cybersecurity and information safety.The Government leader stated that the initiative is critical to Vietnam's digital transformation, serving as the core foundation for data-driven leadership, governance and decision-making.Artificial intelligence, he said, should be integrated as a mandatory component to enhance data analysis, forecasting and the automation of state management, public services and administrative procedures.The framework should also enable real-time and data-based national governance while ensuring the smooth operation of the National Public Service Portal and administrative service systems across ministries, sectors and localities through seamless single-window connectivity, helping reduce costs and compliance time for citizens and businesses, he added.PM Hung assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology to work with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies to further refine the framework. He instructed the ministry to continue gathering feedback from businesses as well as domestic and international experts before submitting the final proposal to the PM by July 10 for approval.Ministries, sectors, localities and agencies must align their own digital architecture with the national framework to ensure system compatibility and data integration nationwide, he said.The PM also asked for a comprehensive review of existing digital systems to determine which could be retained, upgraded and integrated, and which should be rebuilt to comply with the national digital architecture framework.The Ministry of Science and Technology was tasked with providing guidance, appraising and supervising, while relevant agencies were required to carefully review demand for investment and system upgrades to ensure efficiency and avoid wastefulness.PM Hung also ordered overhauling relevant legal documents to ensure a complete legal framework for the operation of digital public administration and governance systems.Cybersecurity, information safety and data protection, he stressed, must remain top priorities throughout implementation, warning that wrong or manipulated data could result in serious consequences./.