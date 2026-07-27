National candle-lighting ceremony honours fallen heroes

Delegates take part in the flag-saluting ceremony. Photo: Van Ty/VNA



The ceremony was attended by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, leaders of central agencies and Nghe An province, representatives of the Lao Embassy in Vietnam, and youth delegates from Lao provinces.



Speaking at the event, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Bui Quang Huy described Vietnam's history as a testament to patriotism, the pursuit of independence and the aspiration for peace. He paid tribute to the millions of Vietnamese who devoted their youth and sacrificed their lives for the nation's freedom.



He said today's young generation continues that legacy through practical acts of remembrance, including supporting families of national contributors, maintaining martyrs' cemeteries, restoring portraits of fallen soldiers, digitising historical records and implementing community welfare initiatives.





Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan offers incense at the grave of a fallen soldier at the Vietnam - Laos Martyrs' Cemetery. Photo: Van Ty/VNA

Delegates, youth volunteers and local residents offered flowers and incense, observed a minute of silence and lit candles at every grave in a solemn tribute to the fallen.



The organising committee also presented 79 gifts to war invalids, sick veterans and families of people with meritorious service to the nation. The Skyline youth group donated digital restoration technology for 100 portraits of fallen soldiers.



The Vietnam–Laos Martyrs' Cemetery is the resting place of nearly 11,000 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts who lost their lives while serving in Laos. It stands not only as a memorial to their sacrifice but also as an enduring symbol of the special solidarity forged between Vietnam and Laos.



The national ceremony coincided with candle-lighting events held simultaneously by Youth Union organisations across the country at martyrs' cemeteries, memorials and other sites honouring fallen soldiers.



This year's commemorations carried added significance at cemeteries that recently received and reinterred the remains of martyrs recovered through the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers' remains, marking an emotional homecoming for those who had long been missing.



Ahead of the ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee organised a series of commemorative activities in Nghe An, including visits to the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site and the Truong Bon Historical Site, along with a review conference held under the theme Stories from the years of fire./.