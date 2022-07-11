Making news
National Assembly Standing Committee opens 13th session
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said committee will give opinions on the outcomes of the session of the 15th NA and start preparations for the NA’s fourth session.
He noted that the NA Secretary General has drafted a report on the NA’s third session based on the assessments of NA deputies and 63 delegations of NA deputies in localities as well as relevant agencies.
Hue required that based on the report, the NA Standing Committee assess the session’s outcomes and at the same time pin-point the causes of outstanding shortcomings in preparation work for the session.
Regarding the fourth session of the NA, the NA Chairman underlined that law making will be the key content, so close coordination with the Government to ensure the best quality of draft laws.
Following the NA Chairman’s opening remarks, the committee started discussions on the change of purpose of land use for forests, forest land and rice land with at least two crops a year for implementing the project on the North-South highway in the 2021-2025 period.
Also at this session, the NA Standing Committee is scheduled to consider and vote on a draft resolution on the functions, tasks, power and organisational structure of the NA’s Committee for Deputies’ Eligibility. The draft was first discussed at the NA Standing committee in February this year.
A report on ombudsman work in May and June 2022 and a draft resolution of the NA Standing Committee on the supervision of legal documents issued by NA agencies will be tabled for consideration.
The committee will also give opinions on a report on the construction progress of the Truong Son Dong road./.