National Assembly considers special mechanisms for Ring Road No. 5 project

A view of the session. Photo: VNA

The draft resolution is designed to provide a legal foundation for implementing the nationally important project, which is expected to play a strategic role in strengthening regional connectivity, easing traffic pressure on downtown Hanoi, expanding space for socio-economic development, and completing the regional expressway network.



Under the proposal, investment preparation is scheduled to begin in 2026, with priority sections basically completed by 2030, put into operation in 2031, and the entire route targeted for completion before 2035.



To ensure the project’s timely and effective implementation, the draft proposes a number of special mechanisms and policies, particularly regarding adjustments to the investment policy, funding arrangements, site clearance, land acquisition and conversion of land-use purposes, contractor appointment, planning, revenue sharing, and investment modalities.



Also during the morning session, the National Assembly heard reports on the NA resolution on crime prevention and law enforcement, the performance of the People’s Procuracies and People’s Courts, and enforcement of judgments, along with the others on the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities, adjustments to the investment policy for the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway project, and special mechanisms to address difficulties and obstacles facing wind and solar power projects.



Regarding the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway, the draft proposes adjustments to the project scope, investment scale, alignment and locations of several stations, as well as the addition of connecting branch lines. It also updates technical solutions, investment costs, land-use requirements and implementation timelines to ensure consistency with transport infrastructure planning and improve investment efficiency.



In the afternoon, deputies are expected to hold group discussions on the draft laws on amendments and supplements to the Law on Architecture, the Law on the State Bank of Vietnam, the Anti-money Laundering Law and the Law on Credit Institutions, and the draft resolution on crime prevention and law enforcement, the performance of the People’s Procuracies and People’s Courts, and enforcement of judgments./.