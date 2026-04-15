National Assembly Chairman arrives in Türkiye for attendance at IPU-152

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse are welcomed at the airport by representatives of the Vietnamese community in Türkiye. Photo: VNA

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga arrived in Istanbul on April 15 afternoon (local time), beginning a working trip to Türkiye to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) and conduct bilateral activities at the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson and IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong.

The IPU-152 carries the theme “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations”. NA Chairman Man is scheduled to deliver a keynote address outlining Vietnam’s perspectives on global and regional issues, while putting forward concrete solutions to foster inter-parliamentary cooperation, contributing to maintaining peace, stability while driving sustainable and prosperous development worldwide.

Within the IPU-152 framework, he will hold meetings and exchanges with parliamentary leaders from various countries, IPU leaders, and representatives of international organisations. The Vietnamese NA will also join other parliaments in discussions on improving the effectiveness of legislation and supervision, as well as advancing multilateral cooperation to achieve common goals.

The welcome ceremony for NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at the airport. Photo: VNA

The top Vietnamese legislator’s attendance at IPU-152 underscores Vietnam’s proactive and leading role within the IPU in advancing cooperation, proposing initiatives, and delivering substantive contributions to the IPU’s activities. Vietnam stands ready to work with other member parliaments and the IPU to realise its resolutions and initiatives, contributing to peace and sustainable development for the benefit of people worldwide.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1978, Vietnam and Türkiye have substantively and effectively developed their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation. Parliamentary ties have progressed steadily, with regular delegation exchanges and consultations at inter-parliamentary forums of which they are members.

Türkiye has frequently sent delegations to major events hosted by the Vietnamese NA, including the IPU-132 in 2015 and the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in 2023. Both countries have also set up parliamentary friendship groups.

The working trip is expected to consolidate political trust, further deepen parliamentary collaboration and overall bilateral ties./.