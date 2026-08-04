National Assembly approves Nguyen Tien Hai as Minister of Home Affairs

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man congratulates newly appointed Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai. Photo by courtesy/VNA

According to a press release from the National Assembly Office, the national assembly, chaired by NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, approved Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s proposal to relieve Do Thanh Binh of his post as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–2031 term to take on a new assignment.



A corresponding resolution was passed with 477 of the 478 participating deputies, or 95.40% of those present.



Lawmakers then considered and adopted the PM's proposal on appointing Nguyen Tien Hai, a member of the Party Central Committee and acting Minister of Home Affairs, as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–2031 term.



The NA subsequently held a secret ballot on the appointment and later adopted a resolution approving Nguyen Tien Hai as Minister of Home Affairs. The resolution was passed with 483 votes in favour out of 484 deputies participating in the electronic vote, accounting for 96.60% of those present./.