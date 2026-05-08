National Assembly Tran Thanh Man. Photo: VNA

The resolution states that the overarching goal is to enhance the efficiency of public investment so that it creates stronger spillover effects, plays a leading role in development, and mobilises maximum non-State resources for development investment.

Public investment will remain one of the country’s key growth drivers, helping complete a modern and synchronised system of strategic infrastructure while serving socio-economic development, social security, national defence and security.

At the same time, the plan underlines innovation in public investment management, with the allocation, administration and use of public funds to be based on assessments of socio-economic effectiveness, expanded infrastructure capacity, and improvements in living standards and social welfare enjoyed by the people.



Under the plan, public investment is expected to account for around 20-22% of total social investment during 2026-2030, while the ratio of total social investment to GDP is targeted at 40%. Development investment expenditure from the State budget is projected to make up about 40% of total State budget spending.

The NA also set a target of disbursing more than 95% of assigned public investment capital. State budget-funded public investment will be concentrated on key priorities, with the number of projects to be reduced by at least 30% compared with the 2021-2025 period.

Total medium-term public investment capital from the State budget for 2026-2030 will amount to 8.22 quadrillion VND (nearly 312 billion USD). Of the total, 3.8 quadrillion VND will come from the central budget and 4.42 quadrillion VND from local budgets.

Construction is underway to expand Phu Quoc International Airport in Phu Quoc special zone of An Giang province. Photo: VNA



As much as 10% of the central budget allocation will be reserved as contingency funding to address issues arising during the planning period in accordance with the law on public investment and the State budget.

The legislature assigned the Government to guide output-based capital allocation, accelerate procedures for nationally important projects, and promptly issue implementation guidelines for national target programmes. Ministries, central agencies and localities were also instructed to carry out the plan in a coordinated and decisive manner, while strictly handling violations.

For locally balanced budget capital, annual investment plans must be based on actual revenue capacity and must not increase local budget deficits./.