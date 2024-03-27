NA Vice Chairman extends condolences over Moscow attack

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai (front, centre) and other officials pay homage to the deceased victims of the Crocus City Hall attack at the Russian Embassy in Hanoi on March 26. (Photo: NA Portal)



Vice National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai came to the Russian Embassy in Hanoi on March 26 to pay homage to the deceased and offer condolences on the heavy casualties in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the suburbs of Moscow on March 22 evening.



In the condolence book, Hai wrote: “We were extremely shocked to hear about the barbaric terrorist attack on March 22, 2024. The NA and people of Vietnam sincerely wish to offer the deepest sympathies and condolences to the State, the Federal Assembly, and people of Russia.



“Vietnam strongly condemns all forms of terrorist acts and believes that the culprits will be properly punished. We wish the bereaved families will soon overcome this grief and loss.”

The official expressed his hope for speedy recovery for the injured, as well as peace, happiness, and development for the people and country of Russia.



The same day, many delegations of ministries, sectors, social organisations, and individuals visited the Russian Embassy to offer condolences.



A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency led by General Director Vu Viet Trang also came to pay tribute to the dead victims and write in the condolence book.



The Investigative Committee of Russia said that the Crocus City Hall attack on late March 22 killed at least 139 people, and the figure may keep rising. Meanwhile, health authorities reported 182 others injured. Eleven suspects have been arrested, including four suspected of being directly involved in the shooting.



On March 23, Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan cabled condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the heavy casualties in the attack, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh did the same to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. Meanwhile, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent messages to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended condolences to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.



The Russian Embassy in Hanoi opens the condolence book from March 25 to 27, during which condolence books are also opened by the Consulates General of Russia in Da Nang city and Ho Chi Minh City./.