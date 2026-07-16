A view of the session. Photo: VNA

The draft law comprises four chapters and 37 articles, setting out the principles, measures, policies and responsibilities of state agencies, organisations and individuals in preventing the proliferation of WMDs. It would apply to Vietnamese organisations and individuals, as well as foreign entities and individuals operating or residing in Vietnam.Presenting the Government's proposal, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang said the proposed legislation is intended to fully and promptly institutionalise the Party's and the State's policies on safeguarding the nation from an early stage and from afar, while advancing international integration, including participation in multilateral mechanisms aimed at preventing the proliferation.He said it would establish a comprehensive legal framework enabling Vietnam to fulfil its international commitments and obligations under the United Nations Charter and relevant international conventions, treaties and agreements to which the country is a party.It is also expected to foster a more favourable international environment for Vietnamese agencies, organisations and businesses to expand cooperation in investment, trade and technology with partners worldwide, particularly major economies such as the US and the EU.The draft has been designed so that it does not replace sector-specific legislation or introduce overlapping licensing, reporting, inspection or supervisory procedures. Special measures would only be applied where there is a specific risk, ensuring that they remain proportionate, within legal authority and do not impose unnecessary compliance burdens.Presenting the appraisal report, Chairman of the NA's Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs Le Tan Toi expressed his support for the need to enact the law and broadly agreed with its scope and applicability.However, he recommended further review to clearly define the boundaries between the proposed law and existing specialised legislation, clarify the principles governing cases where legal jurisdictions overlap, and strengthen provisions relating to technology, data, services and transactions involving foreign elements.Head of the NA Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu called on the drafting body to ensure consistency across the legal system, particularly with legislation governing foreign trade, customs, anti-money laundering, chemicals and atomic energy.NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said upgrading the legal framework from Government Decree No. 81/2019/ND-CP to a dedicated law represents a necessary step.He noted that the legislation carries significance not only for national defence and security but also for expanding international integration, improving Vietnam's international standing in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, and enhancing confidence among foreign investors.Once enacted, the top legislator said, the law would demonstrate the country's commitment to fulfilling its international responsibilities in support of global peace.He also stressed the need for the draft law to comprehensively address overlapping responsibilities in the management of dual-use goods, particularly products that have legitimate civilian applications but could also be used in the production of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.Chairman Man called for stronger coordination among ministries and agencies to avoid overlapping mandates and blurred accountability.During the session, the Standing Committee also examined a draft law amending and supplementing provisions of four existing laws on technology transfer, on telecommunications, on electronic transactions, and on radio frequencies.According to the Government's proposal, the amendments are intended to simplify and reduce administrative procedures, improve the investment and business environment, and streamline conditions governing regulated business sectors.Presenting the appraisal report, Chairwoman of the NA Committee on Science, Technology and Environment Nguyen Thanh Hai expressed her support for the proposed legislation, including the removal of outdated licensing requirements and administrative procedures in the fields of radio frequencies, telecommunications and electronic transactions.However, she cautioned that replacing prior approval mechanisms with post-inspection would only be effective if appropriate regulatory tools are put in place. The committee therefore urged the Government to clarify how post-inspection mechanisms would operate for each category of simplified procedures.The Standing Committee also discussed the draft revised law on postal services and considered a resolution providing detailed guidance on implementing the law on supervisory activities of the NA and people's councils regarding coordination in overseeing the implementation of international treaties and agreements./.