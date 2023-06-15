NA Standing Committee opines on seven draft resolutions

Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on major issues that require clarification and adjustments regarding draft resolutions to be adopted by the legislature in its 5th sitting, during a meeting chaired by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 15.



For the draft resolution on taking the vote of confidence for those who hold positions elected or approved by the National Assembly or People's Councils, Hue said the committee basically agreed with the report of the NA’s Law Committee on a number of issues of explanation, acceptance, and revision of the draft resolution. He asked the NA’s Law Committee to collaborate with relevant agencies to thoroughly review the political foundation and legal basis, and consistency of the draft resolution with the legal system.



Regarding the draft resolution on approving the State budget settlement for 2021, the Government was required to direct the Ministry of Finance and the State Audit to carefully review and inspect the results of the review of budget revenue and spending, respectively.



The NA Finance - Budget Committee, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Audit will coordinate to collect opinions, thus completing the draft resolution.



For the draft resolution on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, the NA Standing Committee gave opinions on the allocation of public investment capital, incentives for strategic investors, and payment of Build-Transfer (BT) contracts.



NA Chairman Hue said the report of explanation and acceptance should further clarify the political and legal basis, thus further studying and reviewing and finalising the draft resolution. He added that regulations on BT contracts must be really discreet to ensure consistency with the legal system.



Members of the NA Standing Committee basically agreed with the report on some issues that request opinions of the NA Standing Committee regarding the general draft resolution of the meeting; and the draft resolutions on the question-and-answer session at the 15th NA’s fifth sitting, and the establishment of NA supervision delegation for 2024.



They also commented on the draft resolution on implementing the 2% value-added tax reduction policy.



NA Chairman Hue requested the agencies of the NA and the NA Standing Committee to closely coordinate with ministries and government agencies to finalise the draft laws and resolutions as soon as possible so as to submit them to the NA Standing Committee./.