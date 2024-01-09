Making news
NA Standing Committee convenes 29th session
The full-time legislators will touch upon the draft revised Land Law, he said, emphasising the importance of the document to all spheres of socio-economic life, people of all strata and the business community, both in short and long terms.
The NA Chairman asked them to opine on land recovery in service of housing projects, land pricing, and the conversion of land use purposes.
The committee will also look into a verification report on the draft Law on Credit Institutions (amended), along with the interpretation of provisions in Clause 1, Article 6 of the Law on Public Investment.
The legislators will scrutinise the draft resolution on some distinct mechanisms and policies to remove obstacles to and speed up the implementation of national target programmes.
Other important matters to be tabled for discussion include the supplementation of the mid-term public investment plan for the central budget for 2021-2025 from the common reserve, and the supplementation of the mid-term public investment plan for Vietnam Electricity (EVN) from the reserve of the mid-term public investment plan.
The legislators will also work on personnel issues./.