NA sets up specialised supervisory delegations for 2024

With support from the majority of legislators, the National Assembly (NA) approved resolutions on the establishment of its specialised supervisory delegations for 2024 on June 22, during the 15th NA’s ongoing fifth session in Hanoi.

With 469 out of 470 votes in favour, the parliament adopted a resolution on the establishment of a delegation for supervising the implementation of the NA’s Resolution No 43/2022/QH15, dated January 11, 2022, on fiscal and monetary policies for helping with the socio-economic recovery and development programme, along with the NA resolutions on some nationally important projects by the end of 2023.



The delegation, led by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, will assess results, shortcomings, difficulties, and obstacles; identify causes and responsibilities of the agencies, organisations, and individuals concerned; point out lessons so as to improve the implementation of NA resolutions on similar cases, as well as specific mechanisms, policies, and solutions for carrying out nationally important projects ; and propose tasks and solutions to help reach the socio-economic development targets for the 2021 - 2025 period.



The projects to be examined comprise the Long Thanh International Airport, the Eastern North - South Expressway in the 2017 - 2020 and 2021 - 2025 periods, Ring Road No 4 in the Hanoi Capital Region, Ring Road No 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, Phase 1 of Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, Phase 1 of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway, and Phase 1 of Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway.



The delegation will conduct supervision at the Government, ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government agencies, provincial-level People’s Councils and People’s Committees, and relevant agencies and organisations.



Meanwhile, with 452 of the 458 deputies present saying yes, the NA also approved a resolution on the establishment of a delegation for supervising the enforcement of polices and laws on the management of the real estate market and social housing development from 2015 through 2023.



Led by NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man, this delegation will assess results, shortcomings, difficulties, and obstacles; identify causes and responsibilities of the agencies, organisations, and individuals concerned; point out lessons so as to improve the enforcement of policies and laws on the management of the real estate market and social housing development; and propose tasks and solutions to improve the enforcement and perfect related policies and laws.



The Government, ministries, ministry-level agencies, provincial-level People’s Councils and People’s Committees, and relevant agencies, organisations and individuals will be subject to the supervision./.