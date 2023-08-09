NA leader meets embassy officials, Vietnamese community in Iran

Ambassador Luong Quoc Huy briefed the leader on the operations of the embassy and the situation of the Vietnamese community in Tehran.



He said that currently Iran is in need of agricultural products such as melon, pineapple, coconut, rambutan and sweet potato, which are Vietnamese strong exports.



Representatives from the Vietnamese community affirmed their sentiments towards the homeland, pledging that they will work hard for the development of both Iran and Vietnam, while promoting the image of the nation and people of Vietnam in Iran.



Hue highlighted the sound political and diplomatic relations between the two countries, adding that Iran has always supported Vietnam in both past struggle for national independence and current national construction and defence.



He said that both the Speaker of the Iranian Islamic Parliament and the Iranian President agreed that the two countries should further promote their trade cooperation to match their sound political relations and potential of both countries.



During the visit, ministries and sectors of the two countries will also sign a number of important agreements on citizen protection and the creation of favourable conditions for investors and businesses of the two sides to foster their collaboration, Hue said.



The top legislator underlined that the Party and State always consider the Vietnamese community abroad as an indispensable part of the nation, while prioritising the protection of citizens and focusing on maintaining the Vietnamese language and culture among the Vietnamese community abroad.



The NA has adopted a new visa policy for foreigners, and is considering the adjustments of the Law on Nationality and the Law on Election to create optimal conditions for the community to make contributions to the Fatherland, he noted.



He expressed his belief that the Vietnamese community in Iran will continue to grow stronger and remain united for common development, while maintaining the language and culture of the nation./.