NA, Government members discuss preparations for 16th NA’s first extraordinary session

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man co-chair the meeting. Photo: Doan Tan/VNA Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, who is Secretary of the Government Party Committee, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who is Secretary of the NA Party Committee, co-chaired the event. The extraordinary session is scheduled to run from August 3 to 24, split into two phases. Lawmakers are set to consider 31 items, including 26 legislative matters, personnel decisions and four other major issues. Close, effective and comprehensive coordination PM Hung spoke highly of the fruitful coordination between the two Party committees since the start of the tenure, which has promptly institutionalised the Party's guidelines, the Party Central Committee and Politburo's resolutions and decisions, as well as the directions given by the Party General Secretary and State President. Their joint efforts have helped with realising socio-economic targets, maintaining macro-economic balances and smoothly running the new organisational model of the political system. He said the Government and ministries have accelerated preparations for key draft laws and resolutions containing a number of new policies likely to have a major impact on socio-economic development.

The proposals aim to turn the Party's guidelines and policies into legislation, address urgent issues, push ahead with administrative and business condition reforms, streamline the organisational apparatus, and deal with legal documents that are due to expire before March 1, 2027, he said.