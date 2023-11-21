NA deputies touch upon corruption fight

Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate (GI) Doan Hong Phong reported that the fight has been stepped up and made progress in 2023, helping reinforce public trust and fulfill socio-economic tasks set for the year.



However, it has remained complex and serious in certain areas, especially land, bidding, securities, corporate bonds, banking, registration, and health care, causing severe consequences and stirring public outrage, he pointed out.



The official also noted loopholes and limitations in relevant legal regulations, along with drawbacks in the self-inspection work, and asset evaluation and recovery.



Delivering a verification report, Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga said the Government, ministries, agencies and localities have enhanced anti-corruption measures, streamlined administrative procedures, enhanced scientific application in management, promoted cashless payment, and increased inspections and supervisions.



More attention has been paid to combating corruption in non-State businesses and agencies, she added.



The committee asked concerned agencies to work harder to trace causes of crimes and draw lessons to intensify State and socio-economic management in order to prevent similar cases in the time ahead.



Bo Thi Xuan Linh, a deputy from Binh Thuan province, suggested some solutions to raise the efficiency of anti-corruption work in 2024 and beyond such as promoting the role of leaders of agencies, organisations and localities in the work; rolling out mechanisms and sanctions to better supervisions and social criticism; improving the capacity and operational efficiency of competent agencies; and classifying violators.



Earlier, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy Le Minh Tri presented a report on the operation of the procuracy sector, in which he proposed reforming regulations on handling economic and corruption-related crimes./.