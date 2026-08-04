NA deputies review legal reforms on military, defence

A view of the discussion. Photo: VNA

Deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) reviewed proposals and verification reports on two draft laws at their first extraordinary session on August 4, namely the draft Law on the Prevention of the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction and a draft law amending and supplementing provisions of nine laws on military and national defence.



Lawmakers later held group discussions on the draft Law on the Prevention of the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, the draft law revising nine military and defence laws, and the revised Law on Law Dissemination and Education.



The draft law amending the nine military and defence laws is designed to institutionalise the Party’s policy on restructuring the political system under the two-tier local government model while promoting decentralisation, streamlining administrative procedures and ensuring the consistency of the legal framework.



The revisions focus on reorganising local military structures into a leaner and more efficient system by restructuring commune-level military commands and regional defence commands to align with the new administrative model. They also amend urgent provisions to ensure the uninterrupted operation of State agencies and organisations, strengthen decentralisation, address practical implementation issues and maintain the constitutional consistency of the legal system.



In the afternoon, legislators discussed the revised Petroleum Law, amendments to the Law on State Compensation Liability, and a draft NA resolution introducing special mechanisms and policies for handling legal violations related to the State economy, the private sector, and the application of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.



The draft resolution comprises three chapters and 13 articles. It defines acts not involving corruption, actions taken in the public interest, damage and its remediation, socio-economic benefits for localities and the country, resolved complaints and denunciations, violations related to the State and private sectors, and violations involving science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.



The resolution is proposed to remain in effect for three years. Where the suspension of criminal proceedings to allow remediation extends beyond the resolution's expiry, the suspension may continue until the approved period ends, but for no longer than two additional years./.