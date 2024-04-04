NA committees, agencies asked to thoroughly prepare for legislature's 7th session

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting on April 3. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the NA committees and agencies to review their performance in the first quarter and discuss important affairs for April and the second quarter, Hue said that priority must be given to the preparation for the NA's upcoming 7th session.

In the second quarter, the NA agencies are planning to complete dossiers and documents relating to nine law projects and one draft resolution to submit to the NA for consideration and approval. In addition, it will complete verification reports on 11 bills to submit to the legislature for discussion.

NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong presented major affairs done in the first quarter of this year, including the organisation of two extraordinary sessions of the NA and eight meetings of the NA Standing Committee. Two laws, four resolutions of the NA, and 66 resolutions of the NA Standing Committee were deliberated, approved and given comments.

A meeting of full-time NA deputies was held to discuss eight bills that are planned to be submitted to the NA for approval at the 7th session.

According to Cuong, the affairs to support law-building activities have continued to be prioritised and focused with its quality being improved. The work closely followed Conclusion 19 of the Politburo, the law and ordinance building programme for 2024, and the NA Standing Committee’s Plan No. 81. In addition, 19 new legislative tasks were added to Plan No. 81 to properly implement the Party’s resolutions and meet reality’s requirements./.