NA Chairman works with standing board of Binh Phuoc province's Party Committee

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man held a working session with the standing board of the Binh Phuoc provincial Party Committee on July 3 to evaluate the southern province’s socio-economic performance in the first half and outline plans for the rest of the year.

The province reported a strong economic performance, boasting a growth rate of 7.76%. This economic expansion was coupled with a significant reduction in poverty, with the rate of poor households falling below the national average to just 0.4%.

Binh Phuoc is also making strides in infrastructure development. Construction is underway on the Gia Nghia-Chon Thanh section of the western North-South expressway, along with the provincial section of the Ho Chi Minh City - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh expressway. These projects aim to improve regional connectivity and boost economic activity.

Chairman Man commended the province's focus on cultural and social development, while underlining the importance of maintaining national defence and security, with regular meetings with neighbouring provinces in Cambodia and southern Laos.

Looking ahead, Man urged Binh Phuoc to prioritise the continued implementation of its 11th provincial Party Congress's Resolution, toward achieving all set targets and contributing to the success of the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution.

To further propel socio-economic growth, he called for measures to improve the business environment and attract foreign direct investment, as well as investments from other sources, enhance local competitiveness and embrace technological advancements.

As a border province with an important strategic position in politics, economy, culture - society and national defence - security, Binh Phuoc should maintain the Vietnam-Cambodia borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, while paying attention to such areas as culture, sports, tourism, education, and healthcare, ensuring social welfare and sustainable poverty reduction, the top legislator said.

In the immediate future, Binh Phuoc must focus on implementing the Politburo's Directive on all-level Party congresses in preparation for the 14th National Party Congress and upcoming elections to the National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for the 2026-2031 tenure./.