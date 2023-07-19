NA Chairman meets Vietnam Urban Development Planning Association

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue underlined the importance of planning, especially urban planning during a meeting with the Vietnam Urban Development Planning Association (VUPDA) in Hanoi on July 19.



NA Chairman Hue thanked VUPDA members for offering feedback on the revised Land Law, the amended Housing Law, the draft revised Law on Real Estate Business and relevant laws such as the Law on Urban Planning and the Law on Construction which are being considered by the legislature.



He believed that a number of draft laws would be passed by the NA with high approval rate in its sixth session.



Hue expressed his delight that over the past 25 years since its establishment, the VUPFA has made significant contributions to the country's sustainable urban planning, construction and management. It actively offered opinions in the process of building the draft Urban Planning Law, the Law on Construction, the Land Law, the Planning Law, the Housing Law, and in major projects such as the Hanoi Capital Region Construction Master Plan, the Master Plan for Ho Chi Minh City Construction, the Long Thanh international airport planning, Thi Vai and Lach Huyen international seaports, among others.



It made active contributions to the issuance of the Politburo’s Resolution 06-NQ/TW on the sustainable urban planning, construction and management in Vietnam until 2030, with a vision to 2045; and Resolution 11-NQ/TW on orientations to socio-economic development and ensuring national defence-security in the mid-land and northern mountainous region till 2030, with a vision to 2045.



About future tasks, he asked the VUPDA to continue fully grasping the Party and State’s policies and guidelines on urban development and planning, especially Resolution 06.



It was assigned to continue actively joining important programmes and plans to offer effective feedback during the implementation of Resolution 06 and the national planning projects that have been decided and approved.



Hue wished that VUPDA would proactively propose legislative initiatives that align with its functions, and partner with press agencies to enhance policy and legal communication in this field./.