NA Chairman meets Malaysian, Cambodian legislative leaders in Jakarta

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had separate meetings in Jakarta on August 7 with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato’ Johari Bin Abdul and Vice President of the Cambodian Senate Kittisangkahabindit Tep Ngorn, while attending the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).



Hue spoke highly of Malaysia’s contributions to the AIPA-44, particularly the speaker’s speech, adding that the relationship between the two legislative bodies should be further promoted to match the Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership, especially in the exchange of delegations at all levels and the sharing of experiences.



Affirming that Vietnam highly values Malaysia's role and position in the region, the NA Chairman said the two countries still have a lot of potential and room for cooperation in many fields through various channels.



Hue invited Johari Bin Abdul to visit Vietnam soon in order to discuss measures to strengthen parliamentary collaboration, share experiences in relevant activities and issues of mutual interest, and continue promoting the close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums such as the AIPA, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and supporting each other's position on regional and international issues of shared concern.



The Malaysian speaker said that Vietnam and Malaysia have a lot of opportunities to promote bilateral cooperation, and his country will make the most of them to cooperate with Vietnam in various fields.



Accepting Hue’s invitation, he affirmed that he will pay an official visit to Vietnam at an appropriate time.



Earlier, at Hue’s meeting with the Cambodian legislator, the two sides showed their delight at the development of the fine neighbourliness, time-tested friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, reflected through regular high-level contacts, all-level delegation exchanges, and good economic cooperation.



Kittisangkahabindit Tep Ngorn stressed that Cambodia always bears in mind Vietnam’s support and help for it to get rid of the Pol Pot genocidal regime. He showed his belief that the traditional friendship between the two nations will develop further in the coming time.



As Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on August 7 signed a Royal Decree appointing Dr. Hun Manet as the Prime Minister in the new tenure, the Vietnamese top legislator said he believes a Cambodian cabinet will soon be consolidated.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach great importance to strengthening and developing the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability with Cambodia; and stand shoulder to shoulder with and support the nation building and development of Cambodia, for the prosperity of each country, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world./.