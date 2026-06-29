NA Chairman calls on Hanoi to turn master plan vision into tangible development projects

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference to announce the Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision and promote investment opportunities for 2026 in the capital city. (Photo: VNA)



The top legislator made the remarks while attending a conference in Hanoi on June 29 to announce the Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision and promote investment opportunities for 2026 in the capital city.



Chairman Man described the publication of the master plan as more than the unveiling of a development blueprint. It sends a strong message of action and demonstrates the city's determination to translate the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the 18th Hanoi Party Congress into reality, in line with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s directive that “Hanoi must do what it commits to do, do it quickly, correctly, effectively and thoroughly.”



He stressed that Hanoi holds a uniquely important position as the nation’s political and administrative centre, while also serving as a major hub for culture, education, science and technology, innovation and international integration. The city is a key growth pole for the Capital Region, the Red River Delta and the country as a whole.



The Capital Law, which will take effect on July 1, 2026, grants Hanoi a range of special mechanisms and policies related to decentralisation, resource mobilisation, infrastructure investment, urban development, science and technology development, and investment attraction, he said, stressing that these constitute a historic opportunity for the city to make a breakthrough and successfully realise its long-term development vision.





National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man visits exhibition areas showcasing the digital industrial park, digital administration and innovation centre on the sidelines of the conference. Photo: VNA



The NA Chairman highly valued the thorough and methodical preparations made by Hanoi’s authorities, noting that a capital city that develops in line with modern, synchronised and sustainable planning will generate powerful momentum for the entire Capital Region and contribute more substantially to national development.



Underlining that a plan only has value when effectively implemented, he urged Hanoi to build on its thousand-year cultural heritage and its role as the nation’s political centre to rapidly transform planning orientations into practical results.



Chairman Man also called on the city to prioritise strategic projects in infrastructure, transport, digital transformation, innovation, green development and high-quality human resources.



Hanoi should also make full use of the special mechanisms approved by the National Assembly while continuing to improve the investment and business environment and build a modern, professional and service-oriented administration, he emphasised.



The top legislator urged the Government, ministries and agencies to continue working closely with Hanoi in implementing special policies, promptly addressing bottlenecks and ensuring consistency throughout the implementation process. Resources allocated to the capital must be used efficiently, transparently and in accordance with the law for the benefit of national development and public well-being, he noted.



He also encouraged domestic and foreign investors to maintain confidence in Vietnam and Hanoi, pursue long-term cooperation and responsible investment, and align business interests with national interests and the sustainable development of the capital. The Chairman reaffirmed that Vietnam always considers the success of the business community a key driver of economic growth and competitiveness.



Chairman Man reiterated that the legislature will continue improving the legal framework to ensure stability, transparency and practicality, creating favourable conditions for businesses to invest, innovate and develop sustainably in Vietnam. It will also strengthen oversight of resolutions related to decentralisation, infrastructure development, innovation, digital transformation and private-sector growth.



Highlighting Vietnam’s favourable development conditions, he noted that the country is entering a period of significant opportunities, supported by political stability, economic reform, an increasingly complete legal system and broad social consensus. Combined with Hanoi’s century-long development vision and special institutional framework, these factors provide a strong foundation for transforming the capital into a globally connected city and a regional centre for innovation, finance, trade and services.



Expressing his confidence in Hanoi’s future, Chairman Man said the capital’s rich cultural tradition, heroic history, development aspirations and commitment to reform will enable it to strengthen its role as a national growth engine, attract investment and become a rendezvous for talents, technology, resources and new development ideas.



At the conference, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang officially announced the Capital Master Plan and outlined the city’s socio-economic development achievements and investment priorities.



He reaffirmed Hanoi’s commitment to quality-driven, innovation-led and sustainable development, stressing that the city will not pursue investment at the expense of the environment, culture or quality of life, but will instead prioritise high-value, technology-intensive and environmentally sustainable projects capable of generating long-term benefits for the economy./.