NA Chairman begins official visit to Italy

The welcoming ceremony is held for National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy. Photo: VNA

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Rome on April 11 morning (local time), beginning a five-day official visit to Italy.



Since Vietnam and Italy established diplomatic relations in 1973, their political ties have been strengthened and developed rapidly. In particular, since the establishment of a Strategic Partnership in January 2013, both sides have actively promoted practical and effective cooperation across all fields, including politics, diplomacy, economy, science, education, defence-security, environmental protection, and local connectivity.



Notably, relations between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Italian Parliament have continued to be maintained and developed fruitfully. Most recently, then NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien visited Italy in 2019, and then Vice President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Marina Sereni visited Vietnam in January 2014.



In terms of economic cooperation, Italy is Vietnam’s third-largest trading partner in the European Union (EU), while Vietnam is Italy’s largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Bilateral trade turnover in 2025 reached 7.3 billion USD, an increase of nearly 115% from 2013. Italy was also the first EU member in the Group of Seven (G7) to ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



Cooperation in science and technology between the two countries has continued to grow, with specific programmes and activities implemented for each period in line with the needs and potential of both sides. A notable example is the Science and Technology Cooperation Programme for 2024–2026.



Meanwhile, cultural cooperation continues to play an important role in enhancing mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges. Cultural and artistic activities such as Vietnam–Italy cultural days/weeks, art performances, fine arts and photo exhibitions, film screenings, and fashion shows are regularly organised.



During the visit, NA Chairman Man is expected to hold talks and meetings with top Italian leaders, attend a Vietnam–Italy business forum, and meet staff of the Vietnamese Embassy as well as the Vietnamese community in Italy. On this occasion, he is also scheduled to meet Pope Leo XIV and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.



This is the first official overseas trip by Chairman Man following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly, and the consolidation of the state apparatus for the new term.



The visit also provides an opportunity for both sides to implement the Joint Statement of high-ranking leaders on strengthening the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership, as well as action plans for bilateral cooperation. It is also to promote ties between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Italian Parliament, and further deepen bilateral relations in a substantive and effective manner./.