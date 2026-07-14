Mortal remains of Indian victims in Phu Quoc speedboat accident repatriated

Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of External Relations extend condolences to representatives of India's diplomatic missions. Photo: Published by VNA



According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of External Relations, the mortal remains were handed over to the Indian side and transported on a flight departing at 18:00 for their homeland, in accordance with the wishes of the victims' families.



The department said it had facilitated immigration procedures for the victims' relatives and worked closely with hospitals, and the forensic unit and the service provider authorised by the Indian side to ensure the reception, preservation, handover and repatriation of the bodies were carried out promptly, in full compliance with Vietnamese law, while respecting the victims' cultural customs and religious beliefs, as well as their families' wishes.



Immediately after receiving information about the accident on the afternoon of July 11, the department established two task forces to provide legal assistance and support for the victims' relatives. It also activated a 24/7 coordination mechanism involving the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, authorities of An Giang province and Phu Quoc special zone, relevant Vietnamese agencies, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi and the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to promptly handle consular procedures, funeral arrangements and family assistance.



On the evening of July 12, the department's task force coordinated the reception and preservation of the 15 bodies after they were transported from Phu Quoc to the Ho Chi Minh City Forensic Medicine Centre.

In the coming days, the department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Department will continue working with relevant Vietnamese authorities and Indian diplomatic missions in Vietnam to complete the remaining procedures and support the relatives of the injured victims currently under treatment at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.



The department noted that both the embassy and the consulate general of India highly appreciated the timely, professional, responsible and compassionate response of Vietnamese authorities, including agencies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and authorities of An Giang province and Phu Quoc special zone, in handling the aftermath of the tragedy.



The speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 tourists, three crew members and a tour guide, capsized about 400 metres off the coast of Phu Quoc on July 11 while travelling from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island to An Thoi Port./.